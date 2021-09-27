St. Cloud Schools Holding a Job Fair Tuesday

St. Cloud School District 742 is hosting a job fair Tuesday September 28th from 4-6 p.m. at the Quarryview Education Center. St. Cloud School Board Chair Shannon Haws joined me on WJON today. She says there is a labor shortage right now and they are looking for full and part time employees. Haws says they've been short some bus drivers at points this school year and have adjusted by extending routes for drivers and shifting people around to cover routes. She says the shortages have occurred due to time off, illnesses and/or family emergencies for drivers.

The St. Cloud School District is also fighting a shortage of available substitute teachers. Haws says the school district uses "Teachers on Call". She says most of their buildings have permanent subs assigned to them. Haws says they are at about 70% filled with these positions which is down from before the pandemic when they were at about 90% filled.

Haws says the school year is off to a great start and they are happy to be offering in-person learning 5 days a week for students. She says they have had some positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff but she believes that number would be much higher if it wasn't for the mandatory mask wearing policy.

Apollo high school faculty, administration and support staff in August went door to door to visit families of incoming freshman. She says the goal was to connect with those families, get forms completed, access contact information and discussing activities available to students. Haws says this was very successful for them.