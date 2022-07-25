A worker shortage has impacted so many industries and that includes schools. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says:

"We expect to be fully staffed by the time our school year begins."

Putnam says they've made great progress in hiring para professionals which is where they saw a significant shortage last year. She says they are still looking for 20 para professionals. Putnam says there is a shortage of these workers in many school districts in the state and she says they are competing with other industries for these workers.

Putnam says they are still looking for bus drivers as well. She says they are pretty close to where they need to be with bus drivers but could use some more. Putnam says their operational teams have hosted driver's fairs. She encourages interested people to go to their website to view openings.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam it is available below.