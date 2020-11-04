St. Cloud School Board Approves Use of Flexible Learning Days

ST. CLOUD -- Students in the St. Cloud Area School District will see the return of online learning days in place of at least some of their potential snow days this winter.

At Wednesday night's meeting, the school board voted to approve the 2020-2021 Flexible Learning Plan.

Executive Director of Human Resources Tracy Flynn Bowe says the plan includes a minimum of five e-learning replacement days unless prevented by a significant outage of power or internet service.

This year because we've had great experience with our distance learning and because all of our students now have devices from pre-k up to grade 12, we're fully prepared for flexible learning days, so the first five weather closing days will be flexible learning days as allowed by the statute.

Any additional weather-related closings will be addressed by the superintendent and the school board as necessary. The district first piloted the plan last school year.