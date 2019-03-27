St. Cloud Rox Launch New Nonprofit Foundation [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox are giving back to the community in a whole new way.

The baseball organization announced Wednesday the launch of their new charitable foundation called the Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation.

Project S.A.V.E is a certified 501(c)(3) foundation and funds will be spread throughout central Minnesota.

Jim Loria is the Corporate & Community Partnerships Director for the Rox. He says the new foundations will provide grants, donations and scholarships for many youth related programs.

We were looking at the word save and we thought well S were are a sports franchise, A I've always been a fan of the arts, V is for volunteerism and E no doubt about it that's education.

Funds for the foundation will be raised from corporate partnerships, private donations, and fundraisers. Loria says fans can also donate by visiting the foundations website.

The website is active right now and if the fans go on it they will see some menu bars and one says donations. If someone wants to make a donation while getting back some benefits in the tax world keep us in mind.

Loria says an Advisory Council made up of local businesses along with the Rox ownership group will help decided where to delegate funds to groups that fit the categories of the foundation.

He says they are already working on providing five $1,000 scholarships to students before the school year is up.