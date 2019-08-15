St. Cloud Robbery Suspect Arrested in Baxter

ST. CLOUD -- Police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect in the hold-up of Insomnia Cookies along 5th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police officers assigned to the Campus Area Police Services unit say they were able to identify Ka'Mare Harris as the suspect who robbed the store early Tuesday.

Harris was located in Baxter and arrested without incident by Baxter Police around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to officers, Harris was carrying a replica BB handgun which matched the description used in the robbery and he also admitted to the robbery.

Harris was brought to the Stearns County Jail where he is being held on suspicion of armed robbery. He also has several outstanding warrants for lower-level crimes out of Washington County.