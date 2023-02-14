St. Cloud Reconsiders, Approves West St. Germain St. Project

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A street improvement project on West St. Germain Street that failed to get approved last month will now go forward.

During Monday night's St. Cloud City Council meeting the council reconsidered the $2.9 million project with some modifications.

On January 30th the council voted five to two in favor of the project, but it needed six votes to get approval.

Monday night city council member Mike Conway changed his vote because some minor modifications were made including the elimination of some bump outs, which has a cost savings of $39,000.

The project between 10th and 12th avenue will include a completely rebuilt street along with a new sidewalk, the installation of a bike lane, and ornamental lighting.

