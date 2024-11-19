Over 1 1/2″ Inches of Rain In St. Cloud Monday, Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Most of Minnesota got some much-needed rain on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Here in St. Cloud, we officially had 1.58 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We had a record 1.13 inches on Monday and another .45 inches on Tuesday.

We're now up to 2.02 inches of rain so far in the month of November. We're 1.07 inches above normal for the month to date.

We've had 3.53 inches of rain during the fall months of September, October and November combined. That's still 3.04 inches below normal. This is no longer one of the Top 10 driest fall periods on record in St. Cloud.

Our rainfall will now be transitioning to snow. Our mild fall weather is now behind us, with much more of a winter feel to the air expected for the foreseeable future. This will also come with snow moving into western Minnesota late Tuesday night, which will spread across the entire area through the day on Wednesday.

1-3" of accumulation will be possible out by Morris, Glenwood, and Alexandria, but for everywhere else, we're looking at a dusting on grassy surfaces.

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 2.5 inches of snow, which all fell on Halloween. We'd normally have 4.8 inches of snow by now, so we're about 2.3 inches below normal.

The next update from the U.S. Drought Monitor will be released on Thursday morning. It's likely the recent rains will put a big dent into the drought that has impacted the state over the past several months.

The Climate Prediction Center indicates the wetter weather pattern may continue for the remainder of November.

