Hot And Muggy Weather Sets Up For Possible Thunderstorms
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Isolated to scattered showers and storms arrive Friday evening and linger overnight.
The National Weather Service says a few storms may produce damaging wind gusts or heavy rain.
Heavy rain is the primary threat from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms along a stalled boundary through early next week.
A few storms could also occasionally become severe.
St. Cloud has had .79 of an inch of rain so far in August, which is .94 of an inch below normal.
Tomorrow will be hot and muggy, followed by thunderstorm chances. These chances continue through early next week as frontal boundary stalls out across the region. This will support multiple rounds of thunderstorms, capable of heavy rainfall. A few storms could be strong to severe.
