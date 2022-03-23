St. Cloud Rain, Snow Totals from Tuesday

UNDATED -- We got some pretty significant precipitation in St. Cloud on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the rain that fell in the morning into the early afternoon had a total of .92" of rain.

The rain switched over to snow in the early afternoon. We officially ended up with 1.5 inches of snow in St. Cloud on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

For the month, St. Cloud has had 6.3 inches of snow so far, which is right about average.

For the entire season, St. Cloud is up to 46.8 inches of snow, which is about 5.5 inches above normal.

Rain and Snow will continue into Wednesday afternoon which could result in some slushy accumulations by sunset before tapering off Wednesday evening.

The weather pattern dries out and temperatures cool as we wrap up March.