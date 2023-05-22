St. Cloud Projects Included in State Transportation Bill

St. Cloud Projects Included in State Transportation Bill

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A recently signed Minnesota Transportation Budget will benefit some St. Cloud area infrastructure projects.

In a news release, Senator Aric Putnam of St. Cloud says he authored legislation that will use more than $15-million to support the greater St. Cloud area.  State Representative Dan Wolgamott authored the provisions in the House of Representatives.

Putnam says he voted for the transportation budget because it creates meaningful and sustained investment in the St. Cloud community.

The provisions Putnam authored for St. Cloud include $8.5-million for improving the University Drive interchange, $6-million for the Highway 10 pre-design, and $750,000 for repairs to the Veterans Bridge.

 

