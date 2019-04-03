St. Cloud Police Search For Suspect in Attempted Bank Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are looking for the suspect who allegedly attempted to rob a bank Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. at the TCF Bank located at 200 25 th Avenue South.

Police say a male suspect entered the bank, gave a note to the teller and demanded money. Authorities say the suspect never displayed a weapon and left the bank before getting any money.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-twenties, about 5’ 10” tall, medium build with a medium beard, wearing a black hooded zip up jacket, a black hat, black plants and carrying a small black backpack.

Police say they received a tip the suspect may have been seen at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Main Prairie Road, down the street from the bank. However police say after checking the area the suspected was not found.

The case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

