St. Cloud Police Search for Downtown Pawn Shop Robbers

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a downtown pawn shop Friday.

Police were called to Security Coin and Pawn Shop in the 600 block of St. Germain West, just before noon. Two employees were assaulted and numerous pieces of jewelry were taken.

Police say three black men originally walked into the store and one of the men then left. The remaining two suspects grabbed the 75-year-old female clerk and 76-year-old male clerk and started punching them in the face. The two then jumped over the counter and ransacked a jewelry case.

The men then fled on foot down the alley, heading east.

The employees were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are still at-large. Two are described as being in their 20's having similar builds and stood approximately 5'8"-5'9" tall. They were wearing dark athletic sweat pants and jackets. The third suspect is described as being in his 30's and is 5'10"-5'11" tall. He was wearing a longer full-length white shirt or jacket with a white head covering.

Police say all three suspects were wearing masks.

No weapons were shown.