St. Cloud Police Providing Tips To Avoid Vehicle Break-Ins

ST. CLOUD -- As the weather turns warm, St. Cloud Police are providing you some helpful tips to prevent you from being a victim of a crime.

Police says this time of year brings an increase of vehicles being broken into and items stolen.

To prevent this from happening to you, police are reminding you to lock your car doors, don't keep keys inside, hide valuables, park under well-lit areas, use "anti-theft" devices and start a neighborhood watch program.

St. Joseph police have been investigating several reports of car prowlers over the last week.