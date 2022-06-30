UPDATE: Garbage Truck Strikes Bridge That Crosses Highway 23

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police responded to a crash on Highway 23 Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the train bridge that crosses Highway 23, just east of Wilson Avenue.

Authorities say a garbage truck had not lowered its rear assembly and struck the bridge as the truck passed underneath.

The impact stopped the truck and caused the street sign on the bridge to fall and land on two other vehicles causing them to collide with each other. Another passing truck also sustained some damage from falling debris.

St. Cloud police say the driver of the garbage truck, a 58-year-old man from Milaca, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

The crash did cause a temporary shut down of eastbound Highway 23 as the scene was cleared.

Authorities says the train bridge was also closed for a short time while it was inspected by State officials for damage.