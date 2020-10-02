St. Cloud Police Looking for Suspects Involved in Armed Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police are looking for two men who held up a gas station at gunpoint. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday at the Speedway store in the 10 block of 14th Avenue Northeast.

Two men entered the store and one of them pulled out a gun threatening the two staff members and demanding money. The other man stood by the door and appeared to be the lookout. The man with the gun walked behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery.

Officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspects.

The man with the gun is described as a black man about 5'7" to 5'10" tall, about 160 pounds, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a light blue surgical type mask, blue jeans and boots. The lookout was described as a man of unknown race wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.