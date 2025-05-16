St. Cloud Police Investigating Sunday Night Gunshots

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating an incident where gunshots were fired into a car Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 800 block of 21st Avenue North just before midnight on a report of shots fired.

Officers spoke with some witnesses at the scene and described a vehicle leaving the area. Police found the vehicle and stopped it.

The vehicle had multiple bullet holes, but the three occupants were not hurt. The investigation determined that the occupants and the suspect knew each other.

The suspect has not been found or arrested.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

