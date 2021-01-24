St. Cloud Police Investigating Shooting That Sent Two to Hospital

ST. CLOUD -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Sunday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers with the St. Cloud Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 100 block of 16th Avenue South.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both victims were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Their names have not been released.

Police say they believe the incident is connected to a gathering being held at a nearby home, and that the suspect fled in a vehicle following the shooting.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

