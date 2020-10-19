St. Cloud Police Investigating Sexual Assault

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was walking in the 700 block of West St. Germain Street, when she was forced inside a vehicle by 4 or 5 men.

The victim told police she was taken to the playground area of a park, where she was sexually assaulted by one of the men.

She was then forced back inside the vehicle, and sexually assaulted again, this time by another man. The victim says she was released at another location and called police.

The suspects are described as black men, in their late 20's to early 30's and small in stature.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. The investigation remains active.