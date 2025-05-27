St. Cloud Police Identify Two Suspects in Recent Rash of Graffiti

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have identified two primary suspects in a number of incidents of vandalism and graffiti throughout the city.

Police have been receiving complaints for several months, with much of the damage happening in downtown St. Cloud.

Police say one of the suspects is 22-year-old Huntington Warner of St. Cloud, who uses the graffiti tag BESH. He is believed to have caused thousands of dollars worth of damage in downtown and other parts of the city.

The other suspect is a 16-year-old boy who is a summer resident of St. Cloud and a permanent resident of Kansas. The boy uses the graffiti tag VANISH and is allegedly responsible for over 15 acts of vandalism, causing more than $3,000 in damage.

Authorities say they have forwarded multiple cases to the Stearns County Attorney's Office for consideration of felony charges.

St. Cloud Police say graffiti won't be tolerated in the city and are asking the community to report any suspicious activity and to report the incidents to officers in a timely manner.

