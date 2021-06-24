St. Cloud Police: Deadly Motorcycle Crash on Veterans Dr.

ST. CLOUD -- A 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash in St. Cloud. Police say the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Veterans Drive.

The driver of the bike was from St. Cloud. His name has not been released.

The crash investigation determined that the motorcycle was traveling west on Veterans Drive when it went up to the sidewalk after it crossed through the intersection with 25th Avenue. It continued on the sidewalk and then lost control and struck a wooden electrical pole.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Get our free mobile app

14 Central Minnesota Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free (or for Cheap)