St. Cloud Police Called to Help Suicidal Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police responded to a call in north St. Cloud Sunday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m. a 28-year-old Big Lake woman went into a business in the 1500 block of 3rd Street North with two knives telling the employee she wanted to commit 'suicide by cop'.

There were no customers inside the business and the employee left safely.

Officers negotiated with the woman for about 30 minutes and she eventually surrendered to officers.

No use of force was used, and no one was hurt during the incident. She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

