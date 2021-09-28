St. Cloud Police Arrest Suspect After Assault on Sept. 18th

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an assault that happened in the early morning hours on September 18th.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th officers were called to a fight in the 700 block of 8th Street South. The responding officers eventually found a 20-year-old man in a nearby home that had injuries to his head and face. He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for injuries that were determined to be serious but not life-threatening.

Since the initial incident Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team have been conducting an ongoing investigation into the details of that morning. Based on information developed through this investigation probable cause was developed to arrest the suspect, 20-year-old Ezayah Gomez Oropreza of Burnsville.

Gomez Oropreza was located in the 600 Block of University Drive S. and was taken into custody without incident.

Gomez Oropreza was transported to the Stearns County Jail where he will be held for court on charges related to felony assault.

On September 25th St. Cloud State University released the following statement about the incident:

SCSU is aware of an off-campus incident between a student athlete and a student on 9/18. It is under investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department. The university takes these incidents seriously as the safety of students and employees is a top priority. The university is moving forward with its process for investigating and addressing student conduct. The student athlete has been suspended indefinitely from participating in activities related to their team.

The victim's family has also posted comments about the incident in an online post.

More information will be included in the criminal complaint which will be available through the Stearns County Attorney’s Office on Thursday morning.