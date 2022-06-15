St. Cloud Planning Capital Improvements for Next 5 Years

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is mapping out a list of Capital Improvement Projects for the next five years.

The city's Planning Commission gave its approval of the proposed project during its meeting Tuesday night.

In the Public Works department, the city is looking at spending over $86 million in 2023. The two biggest projects on the list include $40 million on the Highway 23 and Highway 10 interchange and $35 million on creating a street connection between Heatherwood Road and 8th Avenue South.

Public Utilities is planning on over $15 million in projects next year with $8 million of that going toward energy and equipment rehabilitation, and $4 million on the Highway 23 lift station rehabilitation.

For Public Buildings the only project in 2023 is the Municipal Athletic Complex at a proposed cost of $31.1 million.

The Park & Recreation Department doesn't have any big projects in 2023, but they are looking at spending $11 million in 2024 including $6 million on improvements at Whitney Regional Park and $5 million on the Riverwalk Phase I.