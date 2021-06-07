St. Cloud PD Hosting Regional Police Dog Competition

ST. CLOUD -- About 100 police dogs and their handlers will be competing in St. Cloud early next week, June 13th through the 15th.

The St. Cloud Police Department is hosting the United States Police Canine Association Region 12 K9 Trials.

The region represents the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as the province of Manitoba.

The trials start on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the Technical High School at 4200 33rd Street South with an opening ceremony, displays, and a demonstration.

Monday's and Tuesday's competition includes article searches, obedience, agility, suspect searches, and apprehension.

The event is important because it recertifies the dogs for continued police work. Venues for the competitions include Clark Field, Athlos Academy, and Technical High School.

All events are free and open to everyone.

Seventh Street South will be closed between 10th and 12th Avenue South Sunday through Tuesday, due to this event.

Get our free mobile app