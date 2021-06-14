St. Cloud Outdoor Job Fair Kicks Off Tuesday

If you're looking for a new job, you're in good company. Career Solutions and Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services Inc. (CMJTS) are teaming up to host an outdoor job fair at CareerForce in St. cloud on Tuesday, June 15.

Roughly 50 employers will be on-hand from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for on the spot, informal interviews. Job seekers will be able to speak face to face with potential employers, learn more about the companies in attendance and expand their network.

Potential candidates are strongly encouraged to prepare for the job fair ahead of time by bringing copies of their resume to hand out to potential employers, practicing their delivery and introduction, dressing for the job they want and researching the companies they're most interested in working for.

Event organizers says job seekers should avoid asking any questions about salary or benefits, and instead talk about what they could bring to the role.

Those who need extra help getting ready for the job fair can stop in to CareerForce Monday through Friday between noon and 4 p.m.

Businesses represented at the job fair include; Adams Publishing Co., Ag Tac Service, Anna Marie's Alliance, ATS, Bernick's, Best Garda, Blattner Co. Blow Mold Specialties, Inc., Catholic Charities, CentraCare Health, Central McGowan, Cintas Center City Housing, Cold Spring Brewing Company, Collect of St. Benedict-St. John's University, DCI, Doherty, Essilor, Express Employment Professionals, FDC Inc., Good Shepherd Community, Granite-Tops, Grede, Hansen & Company, Ichor Systems, IRT, J&J Holmes, Lamb Labor Services, Legacy Building Solutions, LP Building Corporation, Michrobiologics, New Flyer, North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, Northwestern Mutual, Opportunity Matters, Park Industries, Performance Food Service, Pilgrim's, Reach-up Head Start, Rotochopper, Simonson Lumber, Spectrum Health, St. Cloud Technical & Community College, St. Cloud Times, Sysco Western Minnesota, T.0. Plastics, The Home Depot, Tri-CAP, True-Stone, U.S. Bank, Viking Coca-Cola, Volta Logistics, Wells Precast Innovator & YMCA.

CareerForce is located at 1542 Northway Drive in St. Cloud. The event will be in Lot B. Attendees are asked to park in Lot A.