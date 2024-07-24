St. Cloud Organizations Receive Grants from Initiative Foundation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several St. Cloud-based organizations are receiving grant funding from the Initiative Foundation.

It has awarded 19 grants totaling $750,000 through a partnership with the Otto Bremer Trust and its Community Responsive Fund.

Recovery Community Network in St. Cloud is getting $60,000 to provide peer support, education, advocacy, and prevention strategies to reduce substance use.

Feeding Area Children Together in St. Cloud is getting $50,000 to support a weekend food gap program for students.

YES Network in St. Cloud is getting $50,000 to respond to the youth mental health crisis.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity in St. Cloud is getting $45,000 to put low-income families on a path to homeownership.

Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network in St. Cloud is getting $41,000 to support dementia-informed counseling.

Too Much Talent in St. Cloud is getting $25,000 to reduce disparities experienced by children and families of color.

