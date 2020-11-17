St. Cloud On NYT List Where COVID is Worst Right Now

ST. CLOUD -- According to the New York Times, which has been tracking the cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Cloud metro area is in the top 15 cities in the country right now where the outbreak is the worst.

The metro areas with the greatest number of new cases, relative to their population, in the last two weeks, has St. Cloud at #12 on that list with 154.2 cases per 100,000 people. Several upper Midwest cities are on the list including:

#1 - Minot, ND

#2 - Grand Forks, ND

#5 - Bismarck, ND

#6 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa

#7 - Beaver Dam, Wisc

#8 - Sioux Falls, SD

#9 - Waterloo, Iowa

#12 - St. Cloud, MN

#13 - Eau Claire, Wisc

#14 - Wausau, Wisc

#16 - Dubuque, Iowa

In the New York Times report of where cases are rising the fastest Fergus Falls, Minnesota is #2 on the list, Fairbault-Northfield is #8, Rochester is #16, and Mankato is #18.