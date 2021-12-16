St. Cloud Norsemen Hosting Ugly Sweater Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's junior hockey league team the Norsemen is hosting several holiday-themed events at the rink this weekend.

Santa will be there both nights and fans will be able to get pictures with him.

It's also an Ugly Sweater weekend with fans encouraged to wear them. Spokeswoman Ashley Chase says the team will be wearing special ugly sweaters too.

They are blue and white like some of our colors. A really terrific ugly sweater-looking jersey. Being able to wear that sweater is just a reminder of those who are in need of winter clothing this year.

The team is auctioning off their ugly sweaters with an online auction going on right now.

The Norsemen are also holding a Winter Clothing Drive with donations going to the Salvation Army.

Players have been out in the community bell-ringing for Salvation Army at various locations this month. There will also be a red kettle for donations during Friday's and Saturday's games.

St. Cloud is hosting the Aberdeen Wings at 7:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The Norsemen go into the weekend on a four-game winning streak.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military, and kids. Children five and under are free.