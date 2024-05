St. Cloud native Bill Dombrovski will appear on the Price is Right television game show today at 10 a.m. this morning on CBS. Dombrovski grew up in St. Cloud and the 64-year old now lives in Portland, Oregon.

The show was pre taped months ago and Dombrovski was not able to indicate how he did on the program because each contestant must keep that a secret until the show airs.