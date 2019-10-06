The ‘Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Minnesota

Come on down! You're the next contestant on the 'Price is Right Live' -- coming to Minnesota for a week this March.

The 'Price is Right Live' is the hit interactive stage show that gives you the chance to be called to play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase. It's your shot at winning prizes like appliances, vacations or even a new car!

The 'Price is Right Live' will make a stop at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake for five shows March 5th through March 8th -- with tickets starting at $25.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App

Thursday, March 5 at 8 pm

Friday, March 6 at 8 pm

Saturday, March 7 at 3 pm

Saturday, March 7 at 8 pm

Sunday, March 8 at 3 pm

Who wants to play or play Plinko, or win the Showcase Showdown? Get your 'Price is Right Live' tickets HERE.