St. Cloud Murder Trial Struck for Possible Mental Illness Defense

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has struck the jury trial of a St. Cloud man accused of murdering a woman. The matter will be reset to a later date.

According to the Stearns County Attorney's Office, new information came to light so the judge ordered a Rule 20.02 examination related to a possible mental illness defense in the case of Daniel Kenning.

Kenning is accused of strangling 45-year-old Jennifer Moy in 2018. He is charged with 1st and 2nd-degree murder. Jury selection had begun this week.

Kenning has undergone multiple mental competency evaluations ahead of the charges and was found competent in December of 2024.

According to the complaint, Kenning walked into the St. Cloud Police Department in September 2018 and told officers he had just killed someone. Officers responded to Kenning's house at 1121 10th Avenue North and found the Blaine woman dead inside.

Records show Kenning picked up Moy the night before and drove her back to his house where he handcuffed her to a table, tied up her legs, then intentionally strangled her until she died.

Kenning allegedly told authorities God had told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect them.

An autopsy indicated Moy died of asphyxiation due to probable strangulation and that the manner of death was a homicide.

No new trial date has been scheduled.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn