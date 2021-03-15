St. Cloud Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

ELK RIVER -- A St. Cloud man accused of killing a man and disposing of his body near St. Cloud Regional Airport in November made his first court appearance Monday.

Forty-three year old Ricco Tyson is charged in Sherburne County District Court with second-degree murder and first and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Tyler Ecklund.

Ecklund was found outside in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast on the evening of November 14. An autopsy revealed the 25-year-old Ecklund died of a gunshot wound to the head.

A joint investigation between the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Police and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified Tyson as the person who shot Ecklund.

Tyson’s bail is set at $2 million without conditions and $1 million with several conditions.