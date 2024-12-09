St. Cloud Murder Suspect Found Competent, Trial Scheduled

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has again been found mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of a 45-year-old Blaine woman.

Forty-five-year-old Daniel Kenning has undergone multiple mental competency evaluations since the 2018 murder of Jennifer Moy.

According to the charges, Kenning walked into the St. Cloud Police Department in September 2018 and told officers he had just killed someone. Officers responded to Kenning's house at 1121 10th Avenue North and found Moy dead inside.

Records allege Kenning picked up Moy the night before and drove her back to his house where he tied up her legs, handcuffed her to a table, then intentionally strangled her with one hand until she died.

Kenning allegedly told authorities God had told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect them.

An autopsy indicated Moy died of probable asphyxiation due to probable strangulation and that the manner of death was a homicide.

Kenning is charged with 1st and 2nd-degree murder. A jury trial has been scheduled to begin in early March.

