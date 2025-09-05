ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A classic movie will be shown outside on Saturday night.

The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Movie Under the Stars at the Whitney Sports Complex, behind the YMCA, on softball field C3.

Programmer Cassie Woischke says the activities will begin at 6:30 p.m.

We'll have an inflatable obstacle course, an inflatable slide, and plenty of yard games, so it's a good opportunity to grab a good spot before the movie starts. That won't start until a little bit later; it just has to get dark enough outside. We'll set up a big inflatable screen and a sound system, and we're showing The Little Rascals this year. I'm pretty excited about that.

She says they're expecting to start the movie just after 7:30 p.m.

There will be door prizes. The concession stand will be selling snacks, including plenty of hot chocolate.

You should bring a lawn chair and a blanket.

Woischke says last year's movie, The Parent Trap, drew a crowd of over 600 people.