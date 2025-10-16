The St. Cloud V.A. is offering another medication take-back day on Saturday October 25 from 9am-2pm. St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable says it is important to dispose of unused medication safely and properly and this opportunity will allow you to do so. This is for everyone, not just veterans.

Where to Go

Venable says to access the drop boxes enter the main entrance of Building 1, which is by the big flag poles.

Flu Clinics

The St. Cloud V.A. is in their 2nd week of their influenza vaccine clinics. Veterans can stop by today (Thursday Oct 16) between 9am-1pm in Building 96, Friday (Oct 17) from 2-6pm in Building 96 and Saturday (Oct 18) from 9am-noon in Building 96.