St. Cloud Medical School Holding Workshop for New Students

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota Medical School in St. Cloud and CentraCare are hosting 50 students from rural communities who are interested in applying to the new medical school.

The organizations are holding a workshop for the students ahead of the first class of 24 students in the fall of 2025.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, April 15th at the CentraCare South Point building at 3001 Clearwater Road in St. Cloud.

Students will gain insights and be connected to resources related to the application process, interview preparation, and tips for writing personal statements. They'll also have the opportunity to work with a physician mentor.

The University of Minnesota Medical School - St. Cloud joins campuses in the Twin Cities and Duluth.

UMMS CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud will be in the former administrative building next to the CentraCare Health Plaza.

The school has received $15 million from the Minnesota State Legislature. $5 million is specific to the building renovation. $10 million is to fund the programming. The CentraCare Foundation also has a $50-million community philanthropy campaign to help support the program.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud's medical school will focus on rural health care and training students to work in outstate communities and at rural hospitals.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Luxemburg, Minnesota in Pictures

Places for Central Minnesotans to Visit in Hawaii