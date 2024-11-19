St. Cloud Man’s Rape Trial to Begin Tuesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The trial of a St. Cloud man accused of beating and raping a woman begins Tuesday.
Twenty-nine-year-old Ahmed Hussein Ibrahim is charged with three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Ibrahim physically and sexually assaulted the victim while she was living with him late last year.
Ibrahim is accused of not letting the woman leave, slapping her in the face multiple times, and recording the sexual assaults on his cell phone. The victim told police Ibrahim then threatened to send the videos to her friends and family.
The complaint alleges that in one of the videos the victim is naked and crying and Ibrahim tells her if she doesn't like it, she can go back to her home country.
The court has set aside three days for the trial.
