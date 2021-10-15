St. Cloud Man Wanted On Outstanding Warrants Arrested

(Photo: Stearns County Jail)

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man wanted by police was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Police's Community Response Team and St. Cloud SWAT used a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of 14th Avenue South.

Get our free mobile app

Police arrested 36-year-old Roberto Williams, who had outstanding warrants in Stearns County for violation of conditions of his release, including being a felon in possession of a gun.

Police say he also had a felony warrant in Benton County for 1st degree robbery.

Authorities say Williams has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2003, including prior felony convictions in Indiana and Illinois.

Williams is being held in the Stearns County Jail.

 

St. Cloud Officials and Media Suit Up at Fire Ops 101

Filed Under: felony warrants, St. Cloud Police, st. cloud swat
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top