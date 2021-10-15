St. Cloud Man Wanted On Outstanding Warrants Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man wanted by police was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Police's Community Response Team and St. Cloud SWAT used a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of 14th Avenue South.

Police arrested 36-year-old Roberto Williams, who had outstanding warrants in Stearns County for violation of conditions of his release, including being a felon in possession of a gun.

Police say he also had a felony warrant in Benton County for 1st degree robbery.

Authorities say Williams has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2003, including prior felony convictions in Indiana and Illinois.

Williams is being held in the Stearns County Jail.