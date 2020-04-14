St. Cloud Man Taken To Hospital Following 5 Vehicle Crash

UNDATED -- A St. Cloud man was hurt after a five vehicle crash in Wright County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Eastbound I-94 in Silver Creek Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says all five vehicles were heading east on I-94 in the right lane, when a semi attempted to slow down and struck a barrel, which hit a Cadillac Escalade.

A third vehicle, driven by 56-year-old Gary Olson of St. Cloud, stopped on the right shoulder area and was hit by a second semi, pushing Olson's vehicle in to Locke Lake.

That semi then rear ended the first semi, before being struck from behind by a 2008 Mazda.

Olson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the heavy snow played a factor in the crash.