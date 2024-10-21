St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

AVON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Avon.

Seveny-two-year-old Dennis Boeckermann was traveling east when the bike left the road.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

