St. Cloud Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Assaulting Boy

FOLEY -- A Benton County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man to more than 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy. Forty-six-year-old Edward Krasky pleaded guilty in December to one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the complaint, the boy told police Krasky sexually assaulted him at Southside Park in Sauk Rapids last August. When the boy told Krasky to stop, the man tried to push him into the river, said the boy should be dead, and that he was going to kill him. The boy also said Krasky hit him in the face.

Court records show the boy and Krasky are considered household members or family.

Krasky has a history of sexual assault against children. He has a conviction from 2008 in Kandiyohi County where he assaulted a 16-year-old victim.