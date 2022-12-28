St. Cloud Man Sentenced to 10-Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for sex trafficking in Stearns County.

A Stearns County Judge has sentenced 37-year-old Antonio Clark to ten years in prison for engaging in the sex trafficking of a person. He gets credit for already serving 551 days in the county jail.

Get our free mobile app

Clark pleaded guilty to engaging in sex trafficking of a person back in September, two other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

According to the criminal complaint, Clark was accused of trafficking three separate women for sex and taking the profits from the prostitution.

Court records show Clark trafficked two of the women in 2019 and the third victim in 2020 and part of 2021.

Arrest warrants were issued after Clark failed to appear for court hearings. Investigators were able to track Clark to an apartment complex in Rochester where he was allegedly trafficking the third victim.