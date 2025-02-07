St. Cloud Man Sentenced for 2022 Assault and Police Standoff

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man involved in a lengthy stand-off with police has been sentenced nearly three years later.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 39-year-old Shawn Jacobs to 15 years and nine months in prison. He gets credit for serving 991 days in the county jail.

Jacobs pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a peace officer in October. Ten other charges were dismissed at his sentencing.

The incident happened in May 2022.

According to the criminal complaint authorities were serving a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at an apartment in the 2700 block of 16th Street South. Jacobs told police he had a gun and would shoot investigators.

Records show as officers were evacuating neighbors out of the building, Jacobs fired a gunshot from inside his apartment. The bullet went through the wall into the hallway where officers were standing shortly beforehand.

Negotiators talked with Jacobs for almost five hours before he surrendered and was arrested.

During a search of the apartment, authorities say they found a .45 caliber handgun, an assault rifle, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and a large amount of methamphetamine.

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman