St. Cloud Man Sentenced Again for Sex Trafficking

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man formerly of Brooklyn Park has been sentenced for trafficking women in central Minnesota.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 47-year-old Terrell Fields to 23 years in prison. He gets credit for having served 274 days in the county jail.

Fields pleaded guilty to one count of promoting prostitution in September. Twenty-three other counts were dismissed at sentencing.

The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating Fields in November 2023.

The criminal complaint alleges Fields was trafficking as many as five women, including a pregnant woman he was in a relationship with. The charges say Fields ran part of his trafficking operation out of an apartment on West St. Germain Street but also drove the victims to other locations, including the Twin Cities.

Fields was previously convicted of sex trafficking in 2016. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and was released in January 2022.

