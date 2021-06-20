St. Cloud Man Sentenced After Traveling to Meet Minor

SIOUX FALLS -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced after he traveled to meet a minor that he had solicited online.

Twenty-five-year-old Nathan Grondahl has been sentenced to just over 11 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Grondahl was indicted by a federal grand jury in December of 2019. He plead guilty in March of 2021.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on November 22, 2019, when Grondahl left his home in Minnesota to travel to Hartford, South Dakota, for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual conduct with a 13-year old girl.

Grondahl had met the minor on social media and had been communicating with her for a few days.

Grondahl also requested that the minor female send him nude pictures of herself.

