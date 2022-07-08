St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Statutory Rape Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct after having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl's mother reported she had run away from their western Stearns County home on January 8th. The girl returned home before a sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene.

Records show the girl told the deputy that her boyfriend, 19-year-old Cayden Kohnen, had picked her up at 12:30 a.m. and brought her back home at 9:00 a.m. The girl denied having sexual relations with Kohnen at the time.

An investigator held a follow-up interview with the girl who then allegedly admitted she was in a sexual relationship with Kohnen and sent nude photos of herself to Kohnen over the social media app Snapchat.

Court records show an officer spoke with Kohnen who admitted he knew the girl was 15-years-old, admitted they had intercourse, and that he knew it was illegal.

Kohnen will be sentenced on September 21st.

