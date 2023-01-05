St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Statutory Rape Charge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct after he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Young was accused of performing sex acts with the girl and recording it on video in August 2021. He was arrested after St. Cloud Police learned the two had sexual relations through a separate investigation of child pornography.

Officers watched videos depicting the girl and Young engaging in sexual activity including intercourse. Police met with the victim who admitted it was her and Young in the video and that they had been in a romantic relationship but no longer were.

Young is currently on probation for the crime of electronic solicitation of a minor and is a registered sex offender.

He'll be sentenced in March.

