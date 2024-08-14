St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in May has pleaded guilty to the crime.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the assault happened at a residence in the 600 block of 9th Avenue South.

St. Cloud Police were called to St. Cloud Hospital at around 4:20 a.m. on May 26th for a report of a sexual assault. The victim told police she had left her home and was sitting under the 9th Avenue bridge near Lake George when a man came up to her and asked for a cigarette.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Austin Ouellette, then asked the girl to go with him. Court records allege the two walked to a nearby gas station before going to Ouellette's house.

The victim alleges they went upstairs to Ouellette's bedroom where they watched a movie. After the movie, the girl said Ouellette held her down and raped her despite her repeated efforts to tell him to stop.

The girl said she was able to flee to a relative's house after the incident.

The criminal complaint alleges Ouellette admitted to meeting the girl and having sex with her at the house. He pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and will be sentenced on November 4th.

