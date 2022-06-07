St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage girl and impregnating her.

Forty-three-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for raping the 13-year-old girl.

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of child sexual abuse in January and learned that the girl's mother had discovered the abuse was taking place while she was at work. She confronted Calachij Gutierrez who denied having sexual intercourse with the girl.

The victim told police that he began sexually abusing her in the fall of 2021 and did it every time they were alone together.

Officers interviewed Calachij Gutierrez who admitted he had intercourse with the girl and he knew that it was wrong but said he only did it because she begged him to.

Calachij Gutierrez will be sentenced on August 10th.

