St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gun at a Woman
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with a lengthy criminal history has pleaded guilty to shooting at a woman and holding the gun to her head.
Thirty-eight-year-old Evan Fasthorse has been convicted on one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.
St. Cloud police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of 9th Avenue South last February. Witnesses told police Fasthorse and a woman got into an argument inside an apartment.
According to the criminal complaint, as the woman went down the stairs to leave, Fasthorse fired the gun in her direction and then held the gun to her head.
Court records show officers found a bullet hole in the stairwell and a 9mm bullet near the deck outside the building.
Fasthorse admitted to police he and the woman got into an argument and that the gun accidentally went off. He told police he was drunk and tends to do dumb things when drunk. Fasthorse claimed he did not remember holding the gun to the woman's head.
A hearing will be held prior to sentencing to determine whether Fasthorse is a career criminal.