St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gun at a Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with a lengthy criminal history has pleaded guilty to shooting at a woman and holding the gun to her head.

Thirty-eight-year-old Evan Fasthorse has been convicted on one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

St. Cloud police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of 9th Avenue South last February. Witnesses told police Fasthorse and a woman got into an argument inside an apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, as the woman went down the stairs to leave, Fasthorse fired the gun in her direction and then held the gun to her head.

Court records show officers found a bullet hole in the stairwell and a 9mm bullet near the deck outside the building.

Get our free mobile app

Fasthorse admitted to police he and the woman got into an argument and that the gun accidentally went off. He told police he was drunk and tends to do dumb things when drunk. Fasthorse claimed he did not remember holding the gun to the woman's head.

A hearing will be held prior to sentencing to determine whether Fasthorse is a career criminal.

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.